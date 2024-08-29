Home collapses highlight ongoing effect of climate change on North Carolina coasts, experts say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Home collapses continue to happen along the North Carolina coast as erosion and rising water levels eat away at the land. Climate researcher now say this sort of thing will continue to happen and therefore need to be taken into account.

Back in June, a home in Rodanthe made headlines for falling into the ocean, prompting crews to clean up and put up caution tape so beachgoers could avoid the area. Then, just in the past few weeks, another home collapsed, marking the 7th in the last four years.

Some of that can be chalked up to being a barrier island, but Professor Tony Rodriguez from the University of North Carolina said the problems are accelerating because our warming climate is melting glaciers (causing sea levels to rise) and fueling stronger storms.

"I constantly worry. I can't express how exhausted I am from the constant flooding," on North Carolina woman said.

"It's not sustainable. So we're trying to hold the line the best we can, and that's kind of a short term solution. You know, at some point these houses that are on the front lines are going to, they're going to have to be moved. There's just no other way around it," Rodriguez said.

For that, North Carolina can learn lessons from thousands of miles away, in the islands of Hawaii, surrounded by massive waves that draw surfers from around the world. Carroll Cox from EnviroWatch has been tracking erosion over the past 8 years where sea walls aren't doing enough for homes built too close to the water.

"To be there and be then physically see it and see that the massive change overnight, in a matter of hours, the waves come in and can pluck a house off," Cox said.

He agrees that in Hawaii, just like back here in North Carolina, any future infrastructure will need to adjust if the goal is to keep the beaches safe.

"If you want to install a pier, for example, or you want to do anything, touch the water and work within the water, then you are to be held to strict conditions and show that you have the expertise to do that," he said.

In the Outer Banks, National Park Service launched a pilot program to buy back some of those homes, but it is voluntary and they hope it can grow and be expanded.

