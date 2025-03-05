Homeowners in Durham face property tax increases after reappraisals: 'Really surprised'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of Durham County residents should have received their 2025 reappraised property values in the mailbox this week. The move follows a 2022 Board of Commissioners meeting in which members voted in favor of conducting appraisals in 2025.

Those appraisals have since concluded and residents should have received their updated figures.

""In the last three years or so, it's gone up and up and up. It went from $350,000 to 360. Now it's like $400 and something," said Durham homeowner Paula Brown. "I just don't think that's doing us right in Durham. I have the same house; in fact, it's older, so it should be worth less instead of more."

Keyar Doyle, the country's tax administrator, said the county has experienced significant population growth since the last appraisal in 2019. According to state law, Doyle said, appraisals are to be done every eight years. Commissioners also voted to have reappraisals done every four years moving forward.

In a press release, Doyle also said, "Durham County's population now exceeds 330,000 residents with more than 126,000 parcels of land. This rapid population growth has influenced the increase in housing demand in both urban and rural markets. Reappraisal values are a direct reflection of the current local real estate market, and that market has increased in a manner not seen in Durham County before."

The move, however, does not specifically indicate if property taxes will increase or if revenues will stay flat. Durham County released a YouTube video explaining the difference in property taxes and appraised values for residents.

Nonetheless, residents are still curious about what the new figures mean for them.

""I really was surprised. Things have appreciated in this neighborhood faster than I was expecting," said resident Lee Galbreath. "For some folks it's worth it because that means they have an asset that's worth more money. I can see both sides of that situation and feel for both of those folks. Feel happy for the people it helps and really hurt for the people who feel suddenly they can't stay in their home. That would be a really sad thing."

Should residents decide to appeal their reappraised values, whether they believe the figure should be higher or lower, they can do so until 5:00 p.m. on June 2.

The county is also hosting 13 informational sessions on the appeals process on the following dates.

Monday, March 17, 12-4:30 p.m. at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd.

Tuesday, March 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Ln.

Wednesday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St.

Thursday, March 20, 12-4:30 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd.

Friday, March 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.

Monday, March 24, 12-4:30 p.m. at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd.

Tuesday, March 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Ln.

Wednesday, March 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Admin Building II, 201 E. Main St.

Thursday, March 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Admin Building II, 201 E. Main St.

Friday, March 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.

Monday, March 31, 12-4:30 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd.

Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Admin Building II, 201 E. Main St.

Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Admin Building II, 201 E. Main St.

There is also a property tax bill calculator to find out if your property tax bill might be affected.

