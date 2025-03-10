ABC11 Troubleshooter helps homeowners get HOA to fix their drainage issues: 'Flood right here'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh homeowners say drainage issues have caused damage to their properties, and they say their homeowners' association should take care of it.

Kelley Poskitt said, "I would have a flood right here." Her neighbor Lori Rodgers told Troubleshooter Diane Wilson she also had problems in her yard, "The water line, you could see this whole thing came up. It was about this high because there was just nowhere for it to go."

Homeowner associations are in many neighborhoods and communities in our area. They are typically made up of residents who live there, and the HOAs manage and maintain common areas, enforce community rules, and collect fees from homeowners to cover these expenses. The homeowners say they did their homework by reviewing past HOA notes and realized their HOA paid for previous drainage issues with other homeowners.

Rodgers adds, "I had gone back through the minutes of the whole meetings, like the last four or five years, and found three or four instances every year where they had paid for flooding and drainage problems in other neighbors' yards."

Both homeowners tell Wilson they've been dealing with drainage issues in their backyards for months before contacting her. Poskitt added, "I think it's because we're at the bottom of the hill. We're getting all the neighbor's water and her water has nowhere to drain." During a heavy rain, they say the water came into their homes. "Came under the sliding glass door and under the back door into that back half of my house, "Rodgers adds.

The two homeowners say they reported it to their HOA and the management company for the HOA. Poskitt said, "First, they said that we needed to contact the city to clear the drains if that was the issue. And then we can't contact the city, and the city said, no, that's HOA owned, so you need to go back to your HOA." Both homeowners say they continued to go to HOA board meetings to get their drainage issues fixed.

"I watch you on TV, and I knew you could help us get the job done because we have been constantly being ignored almost for a year now."

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson got in touch with the management company of the HOA, who said in part, they're aware of the situation and why the homeowner is seeking a timely resolution, and that, "Association management companies provide guidance to the board and assist with gathering and reviewing proposals, among other services. Hoa boards are authorized to award work contracts to be completed on the community's behalf and are responsible for making the best decisions for the community as a whole. We will continue to support the board in finding the best solution for the community."

It took some time, but the HOA board approved the work to fix the drainage issues. Poskitt and Rodgers say crews worked in both of their yards, added drain boxes and took other measures to fix their drainage issues.

Rodgers said to Wilson, "Thanks to you all helping us. I don't think we would have had their attention and gotten anywhere with them if it hadn't been for you helping us."

Poskitt says when the water came into her home, it caused damage to her kitchen floor and she's still trying to get the HOA to cover that work, but so far, they have not.

ABC11 tried to get a comment from the HOA, but one board member got back to her, saying she has no input since she's no longer on the board. Troubleshooter also reached out to another board member but has not heard back.

When it comes to HOA problems, documentation is key, take pictures, video and keep all communication, and try to get it all in writing.

