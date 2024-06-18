WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 11:46AM
NC House push for state employee, teacher raises in state budget
Under the proposed spending plan, teachers would receive an average 4.4% raise.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina House Republicans released a new spending plan Monday night, including new raises for state employees and teachers.

The proposed plan would give state employees an additional 1% raise and raise the starting salary for teachers to $44,000 a year.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, those raises are on top of pay increases for teachers approved in last year's state budget. This is an average 4.4% raise.

Other highlights include:

  • Additional pay for teachers with master's degrees
  • One-time 2% bonus for retired state employees
  • $250 million for Opportunity Scholarships, the school voucher program
  • $135 million for childcare centers

News and Observer reported that the House proposal is unlikely to become law, as it comes in the middle of a standoff between Republican leaders in the House and Senate.

The budget will go through committees on Tuesday, with votes Wednesday and Thursday.

