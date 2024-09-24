How to save money on groceries with store prices still high even as inflation cools

How to save money on groceries? Even though inflation has cooled, the cost of grocery store items remain high and could rise more by year's end.

CHICAGO -- Inflation has cooled to around 2.9% but you may not be seeing much relief yet at the grocery store as costs for certain items continue to surge.

As inflation dropped, many costs have gone down like the price of used cars, gas and energy. But grocery store costs are still rising. It's been a challenge for many.

"I have one child, and we are spending over $200 a week in groceries," said shopper Liz Villalovos.

"Stuff is higher but at the same time you got to eat; you have to do what you have to do to pay for it," said shopper Collin Knapp.

According to a recent report from NerdWallet, overall food prices are up a whopping 28% since 2019 due to operating costs, supply chain disruptions and corporate profits.

Corie Wagner, an expert at Savings.com, said grocery store prices continue to climb.

"Those prices have climbed faster than food at like restaurants," Wagner said.

So, what can you do? First try your best to cut back on items that have seen some of the highest increases like eggs, meat, fish and poultry. Having vegetarian dinner nights and incorporating less expensive dry and canned foods, like beans, into meal planning can also lighten the load on your wallet.

"Those kinds of foods are often lower in cost," Wagner said. "And they're going to save you cost over time, because you don't have to use them up as quickly as you would a fresh food."

More tips to save: Take advantage of store coupons and rewards, which you can access in stores' apps.

Buy in bulk, and if you live alone see if neighbors or friends can join in on group bulk buying.

Consider going to different stores for different items. You may save getting meat at one store and produce at another.

Write down a shopping list and plan your meals.

"It's going to cut down on food waste and cut down on impulse purchasing," said Wagner.

If you don't need it, don't buy it because experts don't expect prices to fall anytime soon.

"In fact, according to USDA data, those costs are expected to even rise again by as much as 2% this year," Wagner said.

You can also consider trying more generic brands to save money. There are also apps which may offer discounts on end-of-day bakery and imperfect produce that is still good to eat.

Also, anything prepared will always cost more.