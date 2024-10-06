Hundreds participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Raleigh

The annual event honors those impacted by the disease.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people came together Saturday for the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Raleigh.

Walkers were able to carry flowers of various colors representing their personal connections to the disease to a promise garden ceremony during the event.

Families that are impacted by Alzheimer's, another form of dementia. Sometimes it's very isolating. And when you walk here onto the campus...we're having this walk today," said Executive Director of Alzheimer's Eastern NC Christine John-Fuller. "People realize there are other families impacted like them. They get to connect with resources that might be able to help them."

More than $400,000 was raised during Saturday's event. Money raised will fund care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.

