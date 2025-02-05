Hundreds descend upon downtown Raleigh to protest Trump administration

All holding different signs, the protestors united alongside protests happening across the country on Wednesday in all 50 states against the actions taken in the first few weeks of the Trump administration.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least 1,000 people took to the streets of downtown Raleigh to protest the first few weeks of the Trump administration.

"I am disgusted by what this administration is doing to this country. I want him to go. Trump does not understand democracy. He does not respect the Constitution, he's giving power to people who don't deserve it" said Michelle Putterman from Raleigh.

From attacks on DEI to threats to abolish the Department of Education, immigration and the threat of mass deportations drew people to protest.

Juan from Raleigh said it was important for him to stand up for Mexican immigrants in North Carolina.

"What concerns me is that I have family members that are from Mexico, you know, my parents and it makes me sad that we're being looked at and treated as criminals. And that's why we're out here today to say enough is enough. How long will we let this go?" he said.

But while many of the signs criticized President Trump, just as many criticized Elon Musk, calling out the tech billionaire's outsized role in the White House despite not having any official government capacity.

Responding to those concerns, the NCGOP is defending the president and appearing to defend Musk's DOGE committee, telling ABC11 in a statement: "The radical Left is so far out of touch with reality they're protesting accountability for how our federal tax dollars are used. Republicans are the party of common sense and real solutions for American families."

Crowds were not allowed onto the grounds of the State Capitol, and mostly gathered in the area along Morgan Street around the capitol, marching in a circle as cars drove by. State Capitol Police were patrolling the area, and everything was peaceful.