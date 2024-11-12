Trump's promise of mass deportations sparks concerns amongst NC immigrants: 'Overwhelming fear'

Immigration at the southern border was a key focus for President-elect Donald Trump throughout his campaign, vowing to "launch the largest deportation program in American history."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Less than a week after his victory, Donald Trump has started naming members of his incoming administration, tapping former ICE Director Tom Homan to serve as "border czar."

Illegal immigration at the Southern border was a key focus for Trump throughout his campaign, vowing to "launch the largest deportation program in American history" on his first day back in office during a campaign stop in Rocky Mount.

"I'm actually a bit more fearful this time around for a Trump presidency," said Isaac Villegas.

Villegas, a child of immigrants, formerly served as Pastor of Chapel Hill Mennonite Fellowship, which worked alongside other faith leaders to provide sanctuary on church grounds to individuals who were in the country illegally during Trump's first term.

"When Jesus says to love our neighbors, he never says, 'Oh, wait, check if they're documented or undocumented,'" said Villegas.

While he's not surprised the issue became a central tenet of Trump's campaign, he's heard expressions of concern stemming from proposed policies.

"What I sense is a kind of retreat and shock among friends who are undocumented and those who are documented who could be racially profiled. Just a sense of like, 'Oh, wow, we don't want to stick out. What is this world going to mean for us?' And yes, definitely fear. Like, what are we going to have to do to keep our lives together," Villegas shared.

Monday, he is hosting a post-election conversation with local church congregants, where the topic is almost assuredly to be brought up.

Elsewhere, advocate Gisselle Liborio echoed Villegas' expressions.

"I think there's an overwhelming fear in a lot of people, but others hope it's just politics," said Liborio, who has close ones who could be impacted by deportations.

Liborio mentioned the logistical challenges associated with obtaining citizenship through the legal process.

"It's very expensive. It's complicated. You have to be really well advised to know what steps to take. I do think that with (Trump being in office, there's no chance of it being better or faster, and (I'm) just hoping that it doesn't delay the process or makes them even more complicated than they already are," said Liborio.

Pew Research Center estimates that 325,000 people in North Carolina lack legal status, accounting for 37% of the state's immigrant population. Analysts have questioned the practicality and cost associated with forcibly removing millions of people.

While Trump has highlighted several high-profile cases involving immigrants in the county illegally accused of violent crimes, studies have largely cast doubt on connections between a person's immigration status and crime.

Supporters of the deportation policy have also pointed to the economic impact of immigrants living in the country illegally, including testimony delivered by conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation during a U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget last year. Senior Research Fellow Robert Rector estimated the net fiscal cost to be "between $84 to $94 billion per year," which represents the gap between government benefits and services provided and taxes paid. However, opponents have highlighted their contributions to the economy, with the advocacy group American Immigration Council stating that "mass deportation would reduce the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by 4.2 to 6.8 percent," adding it "would cause significant labor shocks across multiple key industries."