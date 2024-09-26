NC Governor Cooper to talk state response as state braces for Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just hours after Tropical Storm Helene was upgraded to a hurricane, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency Wednesday.

He will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday talking about state storm preparation and response. Watch it live wherever you stream ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Helene is forecasted to cause significant impacts including flash flooding, landslides, damaging debris flows, slope failures across steep terrain, and riverine flooding across portions of western North Carolina and central North Carolina.

Flooding may occur in areas that do not typically flood. All North Carolinians should be weather-aware and prepared. You can check if your area is at risk for flooding here. You can also check the nearby lake levels.

Tropical storm force winds are possible across western North Carolina late Thursday into Friday. There is also the potential for tornadoes with this storm system. Tornadoes from tropical systems can quickly spin up with little warning.

"Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state," said Cooper. "Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date and pay attention to the weather alerts in your area."

Storm Prep

ABC11 was in Cary early Thursday as local emergency teams geared up to head to western North Carolina.

The Cary Swift Water team out of station 7 loaded up serval cars and trailers with boats attached. The state emergency management activated this team to head straight to Lenior ahead of the storm.

They loaded up enough supplies to be gone for up to five days while we wait to see what Mother Nature brings.

Their gear is more than boots and special helmets. They also added features on their life jackets, so they don't get caught in something while they make rescues.

"It's reassuring to know the folks that we have are ready to go almost at a moment's notice," Cary Fire Captain Craig McDowell said. "Dropping everything their own lives, their own things they have going on at home, to be able to do this...It's nice and it's reassuring and have the support of the town, whether it's through equipment or, you know, resources."

The Apex Swift Water Rescue team is also on standby if they need extra help.

Helene Track

Helene, now about 425 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, is the fifth hurricane in the Atlantic Basin this season. The storm continues north toward landfall over the Florida panhandle late Thursday.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Helene is a Category 2 hurricane.

Forecasters have lowered its expected intensity early Thursday from Category 4 to a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall. Helene is moving north at 9mph with sustained winds of 85 mph.

Helene will likely weaken as it moves inland, the National Hurricane Center said, as its "fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States," including the southern Appalachian Mountains.

Forecasters say it should become a major Category 3 or higher hurricane, meaning winds would top 110 mph.

It could bring isolated tornadoes to southern Florida as the outer rain bands come onshore beginning Wednesday, then central Florida and the Panhandle Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee forecast storm surges of up to 20 feet (6 meters). The office warned it could be "catastrophic and life-threatening" in Florida's Apalachee Bay. It added that high winds and heavy rains posed risks too.

It can also bring 1-3 ft of storm surge from the Florida Keys up to the Mississippi coast, while 3-6 ft is expected from Tampa Bay to Destin.

There is also concern about enhanced rainfall totals in the upslope regions of the Ozark and southern Appalachian Mountains. Effects such as severe flooding, damaging winds, and power outages will be far-reaching across much of the Southeast.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Helene is forecast to be one of the largest storms in breadth in years to hit the region.

Triangle Effects

A level 3 of flooding rain is in place for parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama and parts of the Carolinas Thursday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Many parts of the ABC11 coverage should prepare for a lot of rain and possible flooding.

"It is extremely important that every North Carolinian know what to do well before, during and after a storm occurs to best mitigate any damages and loss of life," said Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. "These storms are powerful, but precious lives and property can be spared if you take the time in advance to familiarize yourself with these tips."

Causey offered up some tips for residents to get ready for severe weather:

Before the Storm



Make sure you have adequate insurance coverage. Know exactly what your insurance policy covers. Homeowners' policies do not cover flooding. At this time, you can only purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. Be aware there is a 30-day waiting period before flood policies take effect. If you live in a rental property, your landlord's insurance only covers the building. None of your personal belongings are insured unless you purchase your own renters' policy.

Compile important documents. Gather important paperwork, including insurance policies, medical records and prescriptions. Be prepared to bring copies with you if you are forced to evacuate your home. Know how to get in touch with your insurance agent and company.

Create a home inventory. Go room to room in your home and write down the brand name, description, estimated value and date of purchase of items in your home. It is also helpful to compile receipts, appraisal documents and serial numbers. Take videos or photographs of your belongings. Store your home inventory and related documents in a safe, easily accessible place online, on your smartphone, on your computer or in a fire-proof box or safe deposit box.

Identify potential hazards around your home. Hanging tree branches, loose shingles, patio furniture and other outdoor objects can cause damage or injuries in a storm. Make repairs or secure large objects to reduce the threat.

Check your emergency toolkit and go bag. Update items such as food, medicine and batteries.

Electricity may go out, so make sure you have extra drinking water. Also, fill the bathtub with water for bathing and flushing the toilet.

During The Storm



Shelter in place if officials advise it.

Stay away from windows, glass doors and skylights.

Find a safe place to stay in the interior of the home on a lower floor unless flooding is a possibility.

Make sure your cell phone is charged. Do not use a landline if lightning is present.

Turn off the electricity at the main breaker if flooding becomes a threat.

Remain indoors until officials give notice that it is safe to go outside.

If officials order an evacuation, do not come home until officials advise it is safe to do so.

After The Storm



Contact your homeowners' insurance agent or company to report the loss. Even if you have a separate windstorm or hail policy in addition to your homeowners' policy, your primary homeowners' insurer will investigate and adjust the claim even if you have wind or hail loss. Be patient as the insurer will likely be dealing with many claims.

Make a list of the damages and take clear pictures before you make any temporary repairs.

Do what you can to stop further damage from happening. For instance, place a tarp on your roof to prevent water from coming into the house. Keep receipts because your reasonable expenses to protect your property are part of the loss and may be reimbursed by your insurance company.

Do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the damage and you have agreed on the cost of the repairs. Check with your insurance company before you dispose of damaged materials or items.

If your home is inhabitable, check with your insurance company to determine which expenses will be reimbursed

Associated Press contributed to this report.