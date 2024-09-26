NC Governor Cooper to talk state response as state braces for Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just hours after Tropical Storm Helene was upgraded to a hurricane, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency Wednesday.
He will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday talking about state storm preparation and response. Watch it live wherever you stream ABC11 Eyewitness News.
Helene is forecasted to cause significant impacts including flash flooding, landslides, damaging debris flows, slope failures across steep terrain, and riverine flooding across portions of western North Carolina and central North Carolina.
Flooding may occur in areas that do not typically flood. All North Carolinians should be weather-aware and prepared. You can check if your area is at risk for flooding here. You can also check the nearby lake levels.
Tropical storm force winds are possible across western North Carolina late Thursday into Friday. There is also the potential for tornadoes with this storm system. Tornadoes from tropical systems can quickly spin up with little warning.
"Helene threatens heavy rain, flash flooding, landslides, and damaging winds to the mountains and Piedmont areas of our state," said Cooper. "Now is the time for North Carolinians to prepare, make sure emergency kits are up-to-date and pay attention to the weather alerts in your area."
ABC11 was in Cary early Thursday as local emergency teams geared up to head to western North Carolina.
The Cary Swift Water team out of station 7 loaded up serval cars and trailers with boats attached. The state emergency management activated this team to head straight to Lenior ahead of the storm.
They loaded up enough supplies to be gone for up to five days while we wait to see what Mother Nature brings.
Their gear is more than boots and special helmets. They also added features on their life jackets, so they don't get caught in something while they make rescues.
"It's reassuring to know the folks that we have are ready to go almost at a moment's notice," Cary Fire Captain Craig McDowell said. "Dropping everything their own lives, their own things they have going on at home, to be able to do this...It's nice and it's reassuring and have the support of the town, whether it's through equipment or, you know, resources."
The Apex Swift Water Rescue team is also on standby if they need extra help.
Helene, now about 425 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, is the fifth hurricane in the Atlantic Basin this season. The storm continues north toward landfall over the Florida panhandle late Thursday.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Helene is a Category 2 hurricane.
Forecasters have lowered its expected intensity early Thursday from Category 4 to a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall. Helene is moving north at 9mph with sustained winds of 85 mph.
Helene will likely weaken as it moves inland, the National Hurricane Center said, as its "fast forward speed will allow strong, damaging winds, especially in gusts, to penetrate well inland across the southeastern United States," including the southern Appalachian Mountains.
Forecasters say it should become a major Category 3 or higher hurricane, meaning winds would top 110 mph.
It could bring isolated tornadoes to southern Florida as the outer rain bands come onshore beginning Wednesday, then central Florida and the Panhandle Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee forecast storm surges of up to 20 feet (6 meters). The office warned it could be "catastrophic and life-threatening" in Florida's Apalachee Bay. It added that high winds and heavy rains posed risks too.
It can also bring 1-3 ft of storm surge from the Florida Keys up to the Mississippi coast, while 3-6 ft is expected from Tampa Bay to Destin.
There is also concern about enhanced rainfall totals in the upslope regions of the Ozark and southern Appalachian Mountains. Effects such as severe flooding, damaging winds, and power outages will be far-reaching across much of the Southeast.
Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Helene is forecast to be one of the largest storms in breadth in years to hit the region.
A level 3 of flooding rain is in place for parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama and parts of the Carolinas Thursday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
Many parts of the ABC11 coverage should prepare for a lot of rain and possible flooding.
"It is extremely important that every North Carolinian know what to do well before, during and after a storm occurs to best mitigate any damages and loss of life," said Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. "These storms are powerful, but precious lives and property can be spared if you take the time in advance to familiarize yourself with these tips."
Causey offered up some tips for residents to get ready for severe weather:
Before the Storm
During The Storm
After The Storm
Associated Press contributed to this report.