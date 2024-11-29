Illinois mail carrier celebrates Thanksgiving with man after helping to save his life after fall

AURORA, Illinois -- A new friendship made this year a special Thanksgiving for one Illinois mail carrier and a man that he helped save.

Nearly two weeks ago, USPS mail carrier Jaylen Lockhart was on the job when he looked in his rearview mirror and saw Guy Miller fall while walking his dog.

The mail carrier stopped what he was doing to help Miller.

On Thursday, the two shared a Thanksgiving meal.

Now, their families are planning on getting together for Christmas.