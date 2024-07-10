'Inside Out 2' becomes Pixar's highest-grossing film of all time in worldwide box office

"Inside Out 2" grossed $100 million in its second weekend, the highest amount for any animated movie, as it remains on track to pass $1 billion soon.

NEW YORK -- "Inside Out 2" is officially Pixar's highest-grossing movie of all time.

The massively popular animated movie which anthropomorphizes emotions as characters has now grossed $1,251,434,061 at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, which reflects studio reports. On top of Pixar's highest-grossing film, that massive figure places the 2024 film as the 23rd highest-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, a list topped by some of the biggest titles in films such as "Avatar" (2009), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), and "Titanic" (1997).

In capturing Pixar's top spot, "Inside Out 2" leaped over "Incredibles 2," now in the No. 24 spot, grossing $1,242,805,359 since its 2018 release.

The original "Inside Out," which came out in 2015, still holds a place on the highest-grossing movies worldwide list sitting at No. 88, having grossed $850,309,035 worldwide, according to The Numbers.

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside Pixar Animation Studios for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new film, "Inside Out 2," now playing in theaters everywhere.

"Inside Out 2" also holds the No. 1 spot on the worldwide box office chart for 2024 releases with a significant lead over "Dune: Part Two" which grossed $710,865,636.

"Inside Out 2" was directed by Kelsey Mann and picks up where the 2015 film left off.

Riley (Kensington Tallman), now 13 and entering her teenage years, navigates life with a kaleidoscope of emotions in her mind, including Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), Disgust (Liza Lapira) and Anger (Lewis Black) -- characters familiar from the first film.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone," read a synopsis of the film.

Joining the original crew are a group of new emotions: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) and even a few brief moments of Nostalgia (June Squibb).

