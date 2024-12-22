IRS to send unclaimed 2021 stimulus payments to 1 million taxpayers

No action is needed to receive the money for those who qualify.

The Internal Revenue Service announced a plan to send Recovery Rebate Credits to one million people who never got their economic impact payment.

The maximum payment is $1,400 per person.

Those who are eligible will get a letter in the mail, according to the IRS.

The IRS said the payments would automatically go out in December via direct deposit or paper check.

Taxpayers who qualify should receive the payment by late January, according to the IRS.

The estimated amount of payments going out will be about $2.4 billion.

The IRS says taxpayers who haven't filed 2021 tax returns might be eligible as well, but they face an April 15 deadline to file their returns to claim the credit.

To learn more about automatic payments, click here.