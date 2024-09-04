North Carolina man wins more than $150,000 in his second jackpot in two months

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Granville County man is "thankful" after he won the instant jackpot for the second time in two months.

Jack Dixon of Oxford won $161,534 on Thursday in the Bison Bonanza game, a digital instant game.

According to NC Education Lottery, Dixon's first big win came in July when he won a $487,750 Cash 5 jackpot.

"It's kind of unbelievable," Dixon said. "I'm just thankful."

After required federal and state tax withholdings Dixon took home $115,498. He said he doesn't know exactly how he will spend his winnings but he wants to "do something good with it."

ALSO SEE: Harnett County man says he'll buy a home with $1M scratch-off win