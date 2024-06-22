SBI identify man shot by deputy after hours-long standoff at Raleigh apartment

Deputies were serving an eviction order, and the 52-year-old tenant refused to leave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details about an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex in Raleigh which ended with a deputy shooting a man.

It happened Tuesday at the Oaks Apartments on Water Oaks Drive off Louisburg Road.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies were serving an eviction order and the tenant, identified as 52-year-old Jason Thomas Lundwall, refused to leave.

WATCH | Deputy shoots man after standoff that started over eviction order

It made for a nerve-wracking day for residents in that northeast Raleigh community. All of them were finally let back into their homes as night fell.

Nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution. Officers surrounded the apartment complex and worked for nearly seven hours to get the man to come out.

Around 5:30 p.m. deputies went inside the apartment to enforce the eviction order and remove the man. During the attempt to remove him, Deputy Michael Reitmann discharged his gun wounding Lundwall.

Lundwall was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Investigators have not revealed why the deputy fired his fun. Reitmann is on administrative leave, which is standard policy in such cases.

The investigation is being led by the State Bureau of Investigation.

WATCH | CHOPPER 11: Wake County deputies evacuate apartment when tenant refuses eviction