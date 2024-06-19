Wake County Sheriff's Office gives update on deputy shooting man in Raleigh standoff

It made for a nerve-wracking day for residents in that northeast Raleigh community. All of them were finally let back into their homes as night fell.

It made for a nerve-wracking day for residents in that northeast Raleigh community. All of them were finally let back into their homes as night fell.

It made for a nerve-wracking day for residents in that northeast Raleigh community. All of them were finally let back into their homes as night fell.

It made for a nerve-wracking day for residents in that northeast Raleigh community. All of them were finally let back into their homes as night fell.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide an update on a deputy shooting a man who was evicted from his apartment but refused to leave.

The shooting happened hours after deputies arrived at The Oaks Apartments on Water Oaks Drive around 10:45 a.m. in Raleigh. WCSO said deputies were there to serve an eviction order and the man refused to leave. He barricaded himself inside the apartment which started a standoff that lasted into the early evening hours.

Investigators evacuated nearby apartments as a precaution.

Officers surrounded the apartment complex and worked for nearly seven hours to get the man to come out.

Around 5:30 p.m. deputies went inside the apartment to enforce the eviction order and remove the man. During the attempt to remove him, one deputy fired his gun wounding the man, WCSO said Tuesday in a news release.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The man nor the deputy who shot him have been identified.

It made for a nerve-wracking day for those who live in that community. All of them were finally let back into their homes as night fell.

Nancy Wingate found out about the commotion in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex when she was at work. She then realized she knew the man who was shot by deputies.

"He lives right across from me. He's been out here for like 10 years, yeah," Wingate said.

She said she hadn't seen him for a while. She saw him walking to the garbage area a few months ago.

WATCH | CHOPPER 11: Wake County deputies evacuate apartment when tenant refuses eviction