Eviction attempt turns into standoff at Raleigh apartment complex with person barricaded inside unit

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An eviction attempt resulted in a standoff between Wake County deputies and a barricaded person Tuesday.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Water Oak Drive. The resident refused to leave a unit at The Oaks Apartments.

Deputies evacuated the surrounding apartments out of precaution.

Investigators said they did not believe the person had any weapons on them. They are also believed to be alone in the apartment.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw multiple police cruisers, a lot of crime scene tape and a SWAT vehicle.

Raleigh Police Department is assisting in the response.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said it is asking residents to avoid the area around the apartment building.