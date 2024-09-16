Man wanted in connection with Rocky Mount homicide, 2 others arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are looking for a man in connection with a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to calls about a shooting at Hal Orr's Inn at 2420 N. Wesleyan Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Police said an investigation found that a confrontation happened and 39-year-old Mack Jenkins was shot.

Emergency officials attempted to give aid to Jenkins, who was later pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested and charged Harold Phillips and Alicia Pettaway with felony accessory after the fact for their involvement in the shooting.

Phillips is being held under a $25,000 secured bond. Pettaway is being held under a $10,000 secured bond. They are being held at the Nash County Jail.

Police said Jessie Earl Johnson Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252)-972-1411.

