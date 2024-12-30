Jimmy Carter's state funeral to be held Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral

Former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday in Plains, Georgia. He was 100.

The funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at the age of 100, will be held on Jan. 9 at Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, the son of a peanut farmer who was elected the nations 39th president, passed away surrounded by family at his home in Plains, Georgia, just months after he became the longest-lived former chief executive in U.S. history.

President Joe Biden, who praised Carter as a "man of principle, faith, and humility," has also marked Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning for the former Democratic leader.

Washington National Cathedral, situated just miles north of the White House, has been the site of several state funerals for former presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.