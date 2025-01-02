Jimmy Carter's legacy lives on through Habitat for Humanity Wake

"President Carter had such a huge effect on who habitat is today. It really helped put our name on the map."

"President Carter had such a huge effect on who habitat is today. It really helped put our name on the map."

"President Carter had such a huge effect on who habitat is today. It really helped put our name on the map."

"President Carter had such a huge effect on who habitat is today. It really helped put our name on the map."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter can still be seen and heard at Old Poole Place as Habitat for Humanity Wake volunteers work to make homeownership possible for first time homebuyers.

Hammers and drills sound off as workers diligently give their all each day until the home is complete.

"President Carter had such a huge effect on who habitat is today. It really helped put our name on the map," said Patricia Burch who is the CEO Habitat for Humanity of Wake County.

Burch walked through Old Poole Place, one of Habitat Wake's newest communities and talked about Carter's deep commitment to raising awareness on affordable housing. She even referred to him as the organization's biggest known volunteer.

SEE ALSO | Non-profit workers, former advisors in NC weigh in on Jimmy Carter legacy in humanitarian work

"He worked with us on the Carter Work Project, which was one week a year. While he and Rosalynn were able they came out and volunteered for that week," she said.

Carter was an affordable housing champion whom she had the pleasure of working with early on in her career. Burch recalls Carter shaking the hand of every volunteer that was on a plane headed to Haiti following an earthquake. Visibly emotional, she spoke of his passing because she says he truly believed in the cause.

"If you love Habitat, then you love what he's done for Habitat," she said.

Habitat for Humanity of Wake County has seen an increase in donations since Carter's death, many of them were marked in memory of him. As the local organization celebrates 40 years, the plan is to have a build in his honor this year.

"I'm so proud to be able to say he was my friend and my wife's friend," Dennis Schlindwein said.

President Carter's legacy lives on in many Habitat for Humanity communities including Old Poole Place. There are about 40 homes complete, but the goal is to provide homeownership to about 114 families, mostly people of color, in the Southeast Raleigh community.

"It means so much to the families we serve because otherwise they would not have an opportunity for homeownership. For them to be able to take that next step and start building generation wealth it is a big deal," said Burch.

MORE COVERAGE: NC politicians react to death of former President Jimmy Carter

SEE ALSO | Jimmy Carter's journey from defeated one-term president to our best ex-president: Analysis