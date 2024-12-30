Triangle non-profit workers, former advisors weigh in on Jimmy Carter legacy in humanitarian work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Jimmy Carter passed away Sunday afternoon in Georgia at the age of 100, leaving behind a complex political legacy.

But, Carter is perhaps best known for his work after leaving the Oval Office. He dedicated decades of his life to charity and international humanitarian work.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter helped turn the non-profit Habitat for Humanity into a household name and founded the Carter Center, which helps fight disease and promotes democracy around the world.

"A humanitarian, and a fantastic friend," Stuart Eizenstat said.

He's a UNC graduate, who worked on Carter's 1976 Presidential Campaign, then later as Carter's top domestic policy advisor

That successful campaign in 1976 was largely built on restoring trust with the American people post-Watergate and Vietnam.

"With the message of a clean government, a government as good as its people," Eizenstat said, "he promised never to lie to you."

As the 39th President, Carter is largely remembered for foreign policy successes -- including brokering a groundbreaking peace accord between Egypt and Israel -- an accomplishment Eizenstat said the former President was most proud of.

"Creating peace for the first time between Israel and its Arab enemies in the Camp David Accords with Egypt. And that has lasted even through the Gaza war now," he said of the importance of those efforts for Carter.

While low approval ratings amid high inflation and the Iranian hostage crisis ultimately cost Carter a chance for a second term, a new chapter of work began after he left the Oval Office.

"He didn't just talk about it. He showed up, he didn't just donate money, but he showed up and volunteered," Brandon Price, CEO of the Fayetteville area Habitat for Humanity, said.

Price spoke with ABC11 on Sunday, highlighting the Carters' importance in helping turn Habitat for Humanity into a homebuilding powerhouse.

"We don't get to where we are as an organization without his direct involvement," Price said.

Price says Carter's role with Habitat was so visible and influential that many Americans mistakenly believe he founded the organization. He believes it wasn't just the sway of a former President -- but the hard work he was committed to doing that's made a difference.

"President Jimmy Carter rolled up his sleeves and came out to build sites to help build homes for families and to do things to help people who he may never meet and that could never do anything for him," Price said.

