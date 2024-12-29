North Carolina Governor, Representatives and Senators on passing of former President Jimmy Carter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and local and state representatives posted their condolences on Sunday after hearing the news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter, who was known as a champion of international human rights both during and after his White House tenure and who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his lifetime of dedication to that cause, died Sunday at the age of 100.

He turned 100 years old on Oct. 1, 2024, an occasion that was celebrated with events both at the Carter Center in Atlanta and in Carter's Plains, Georgia hometown, though Carter himself was by that time too frail to attend them.

Upon Carter's passing, many took to social media to share their condolences.

Gov. Cooper shared on X:

"Today we lost an icon who was the epitome of what it means to be a true public servant in and out of office. In a political world of hate and bombast, President Carter was a kind, calm, giving and sincere man of faith. Well done, good and faithful servant. - RC"

Governor-Elect Josh Stein shared his sympathies on social media saying the former president "represented the best of America."

"President Jimmy Carter was a principled man, a committed humanitarian, and a true public servant. He represented the best of America: guided by faith and service and dedicated to our nation's promise. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing."

Senator Thomas Tillis said in a statement that Carter would be remembered for his passion for helping those in need.

"President Carter will be remembered for his passion for helping those in need, his robust and unshakeable faith, and his commitment to public service," said Senator Tillis. "Susan and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Carter family."