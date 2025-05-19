Survivors share their prostate cancer stories, encourage men to get tested: 'Don't be afraid'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prostate cancer survivors in Fayetteville are weighing in on former President Biden's diagnosis. Survivors are opening up about their own cancer journeys in light of Biden's diagnosis, and say their hearts go out to the former commander-in-chief and his family.

David Johnson of Fayetteville tells ABC11 he has a lot to live for. That's why he says he's grateful his doctors caught his prostate cancer early back in 2005. Due to the diagnosis, he says he had to have his prostate removed. After that, Johnson says he's mostly been healthy and able to enjoy life with his big, beautiful family ever since.

"My body feels good, I exercise quite a bit, and I just do what I need to do to take care of myself," Johnson said.

Johnson says he's now cancer-free. However, he acknowledges that might not have been the case if he hadn't kept up with his doctor's visits and acted promptly when he was diagnosed. Johnson and other prostate cancer survivors in Fayetteville, like Neville Davis say they're sad that Biden has now been diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease.

"I was set back because I consider him--even for his age, a healthy guy. He rides his bicycle, he does a lot of stuff that's physical. He looks like he eats healthy," Davis said. However, Davis admits prostate cancer can sneak up on anybody. He and other survivors urge men to see the doctor and get tested.

"Don't be afraid of the old way prostate cancer was checked. Those days are gone. All it takes now is just a little bit of blood and you can go out, get your blood checked and you can your prostate PSA."

Biden and his family have come out expressing their thanks to all the people sharing their support in light of his diagnosis.

