Joe Biden to visit North Carolina following presidential debate against Donald Trump

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the night in North Carolina the day after his debate with Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the night in North Carolina the day after his debate with Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the night in North Carolina the day after his debate with Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the night in North Carolina the day after his debate with Donald Trump.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden will be making another visit to North Carolina this month.

According to his schedule, the president and his wife will spend the night in Raleigh on June 27.

That's the same day as the first presidential debate. That debate is happening in Atlanta at 9 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Trump expects Biden to be a 'worthy debater' after spending months attacking his mental fitness

Trump expects Biden to be a 'worthy debater' after spending months attacking his mental fitness

After the debate, Biden is scheduled to travel to Raleigh. The next day, he's expected to hold a campaign event in the area.

Details about that event have not been released.

North Carolina is a high priority for both presidential candidates, with both candidates and their campaigns already making multiple visits across the state.

Rural voters in particular are expected to play an important role in both campaigns, but the candidates will have to overcome voter indifference, fatigue and even disgust. Both Democrats and Republicans hope face-to-face contact will help them make their case.