Lee County man arrested and accused of cyberstalking county sheriff, 14 others

The 57-year-old man is now in jail under no bond.

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man accused of cyberstalking multiple people is now facing more charges.

John Robert McDonald, 57, was initially arrested Tuesday for cyberstalking multiple victims, including members of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Broadway Police Department and other citizens. He was charged with 14 counts of cyberstalking and placed in the Lee County Jail.

On Wednesday, a district court judge reduced McDonald's bond from $28,000 to 2,000. This allowed him to get out of jail.

A 15th victim came forward Thursday with evidence of cyberstalking and extortion involving the 57-year-old.

McDonald was placed in custody Thursday at his home in Broadway. He was additionally charged with two counts of Felony Extortion and one county of Cyberstalking.

McDonald is now in Lee County Jail under no bond.

