Johnston County Board of Commissioners adopts 2025-26 budget that reduces property tax rate

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Board of Commissioners has adopted the 2025-2026 budget.

As part of the approved budget, the Board voted to reduce the county property tax rate to 52 cents per $100 of assessed value, which represents a 15-cent reduction.

"This budget reflects the Board's commitment to fiscal responsibility, while we continue to meet the needs of a growing County," said Board Chairman Butch Lawter.

Other highlights of the adopted budget include money for a new behavioral health urgent care facility, a 3% raise for county employees, education funding, and nonprofit and community investments.

"We're grateful for the board's leadership in reducing taxes and investing in services that directly benefit our residents," added Johnston County Manager Rick Hester.

