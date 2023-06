The budget is sending more than $88 million to Johnston County Public Schools.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While property taxes are going up in Wake and Durham counties they're actually going down in Johnston County.

County commissioners approved a $351 million budget Tuesday night which includes lowering the property tax rate by four cents for every 100-dollars of property value.

County employees will get a 5% raise in the coming weeks.