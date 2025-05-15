Johnston County teacher charged after bringing gun to school

The teacher is no longer employed at Wilson's Mills Elementary School, the district said.

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County school teacher is facing charges after she brought a handgun to school.

The incident happened Tuesday at Wilson's Mills Elementary School.

Heather Fair told authorities she mistakenly placed her Glock handgun in her bag while rushing to gather her work materials Tuesday morning.

She found the gun during a meeting at school and alerted staffers.

She was charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property and misdemeanor possession of a concealed weapon.

Johnston County Schools told ABC11 that Fair is no longer employed with the district.

