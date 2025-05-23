Clayton Lowe's Foods employee critically injured after she was hit while collecting shopping carts

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An employee at a grocery store in Clayton was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The incident happened at noon at Lowe's Foods at 11711 Clayton Boulevard.

According to the Johnston County Report, Police Chief Greg Tart said a 52-year-old employee was collecting shopping carts in the parking lot when she was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Charlie Lee Walker Jr., 56, of Clayton.

Authorities said the employee was taken to WakeMed in critical condition.

The victim's identity has not been released.

