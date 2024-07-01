Driver involved in DWI crash killing Garner family expected in court

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect in a Garner crash that killed an entire family is expected back in court Monday.

An arraignment is scheduled for 25-year-old Jordan Porter.

Garner Police Department said in May, he was driving while impaired to work when he hit the Cambell family's car on US 70 Hwy and New Rand Road. Tyler, Susan and their 8-year-old son Miles all died from their injuries.

Porter was hospitalized for the injuries he received from the collision.

At the end of June, he was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, besides three counts of felony death by vehicle, speeding, failure to stop at a red light, expired registration, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless driving, and more.

These charges are in addition to driving while impaired.

Garner Police Chief Lorie Smith released a statement following his arrest:

"The Garner Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place on Monday, May 27, 2024, resulting in the loss of Tyler and Susan Campbell and their son, Miles. Responding to accidents with loss of life is always challenging for first responders, and this case has been incredibly heartbreaking due to the entire family, including a young child, being involved. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our public safety partners and the Garner community as we continue our investigation. Please keep the Campbell family, our first responders, and the Garner community in your thoughts and prayers."