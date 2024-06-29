Driver arrested, charged month after fatal crash that killed Garner family

Search warrants reveal that the driver had allegedly drank 2-3 beers and smoked marijuana before getting in his SUV.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged with killing a family in a crash has been arrested a month after the deadly crash.

The Garner Police Department said Jordan Alexander Porter, 25, was arrested and charged on Friday evening.

Since the May crash, Porter has been hospitalized for injuries he received from the deadly collision.

He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, in addition to three counts of felony death by vehicle, speeding, failure to stop at a red light, expired registration, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, reckless driving, and more.

The charges are in addition to the previous charge of driving while impaired that stemmed from the fatal crash at US 70 Hwy and New Rand Road on May 27.

Garner Police Chief Lorie Smith released a statement following his arrest:

"The Garner Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place on Monday, May 27, 2024, resulting in the loss of Tyler and Susan Campbell and their son, Miles. Responding to accidents with loss of life is always challenging for first responders, and this case has been incredibly heartbreaking due to the entire family, including a young child, being involved. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from our public safety partners and the Garner community as we continue our investigation. Please keep the Campbell family, our first responders, and the Garner community in your thoughts and prayers."

Featured video is from a previous report