Funeral for family killed in Garner crash taking place in Ellenboro

The young married couple and their son were killed in a wreck on U.S. 70.

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A funeral service will take place today for the family killed in a deadly crash in Garner last week.

A young married couple, Tyler and Susan Campbell, and their son, Miles were killed in a wreck on U.S. 70.

The funeral service will start at noon today at Corinth Baptist Church in Ellenboro.

That's in Rutherford County where the couple grew up.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at Summit Church on Vandora Springs Road in Garner.

The suspect in the crash, 25-year-old Jordan Porter, is now charged with three counts of second-degree murder and various other charges.

According to search warrants, Porter's wife told investigators he had consumed 2 to 3 beers and smoked marijuana before driving to work.

She also said they knew the car he was driving needed multiple repairs including the brakes and steering wheel.