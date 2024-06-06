Funeral for family killed in Garner crash taking place in Ellenboro

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A funeral service will take place today for the family killed in a deadly crash in Garner last week.
A young married couple, Tyler and Susan Campbell, and their son, Miles were killed in a wreck on U.S. 70.
The funeral service will start at noon today at Corinth Baptist Church in Ellenboro.
That's in Rutherford County where the couple grew up.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at Summit Church on Vandora Springs Road in Garner.
The suspect in the crash, 25-year-old Jordan Porter, is now charged with three counts of second-degree murder and various other charges.
According to search warrants, Porter's wife told investigators he had consumed 2 to 3 beers and smoked marijuana before driving to work.
She also said they knew the car he was driving needed multiple repairs including the brakes and steering wheel.