Driver faces second-degree murder charges in crash that killed Garner family

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged with killing a family in a crash has been given a $3 million bond.

Jordan Alexander Porter, 25, of Garner, has now been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Garner Police Department said three vehicles were involved in the May 27 crash. A silver Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Porter, a dark blue Mazda CX5 Select and a black Cadillac Escalade.

Investigators said Porter was traveling west on US 70 and ran a red light, hitting the Mazda, which was traveling south on New Rand Road.

The family in the Mazda was killed. Police identified them as 28-year-old Tyler Campbell, 28-year-old Susan Campbell and their son 8-year-old Miles Campbell.

Court documents show that Porter was allegedly going 82 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

Search warrants reveal that Porter's wife told investigators he had drank 2-3 beers while at a bowling alley in Clayton and had smoked marijuana prior to leaving for work.

Court records also show Porter had a history of traffic violations dating back to 2015. One of those violations happened a month before the deadly crash.

He is expected to be arraigned in a Wake County court on Thursday morning.