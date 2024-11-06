NC Democrats poised to break Republican supermajority in House, strengthening Stein's veto power

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Based on unofficial results posted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, Democrats appear to have won 49 seats in the State House, enough to break the Republicans supermajority status.

"I think this is more a circumstance where we've just restored a veto. I hope it leads to more things. I'm always hopeful of that. But I think the reality is where we are," said House Minority Leader Robert Reives.

Democrats now hold a one-seat buffer in the House, though Rep. Destin Hall, who is primed to become the next House Speaker, believes it will not impact their strategy.

"We're looking at looking at the numbers on that right now. But in any event, whether our final number, 72 (seats) or 71 (seats), I'm confident that we're going to have a working supermajority for all intents and purposes. I'm confident that we'll be able to pass the legislation that you've seen us pass in the same vein in the past," said Hall.

Currently, there is one House race that is within range for a recount, as Democrat Bryan Cohn has a 182-vote lead (.42%), over Republican Frank Sossamon in House District 32.

LIVE: North Carolina Election Results

In this past session, Republicans utilized their supermajority status in both chambers to override several vetoes by Governor Roy Cooper, notably on passing new abortion restrictions.

"I don't think it changes our agenda in terms of the numbers that we have because again, whether we're at 72 (seats) or 71 (seats), I anticipate we're going to have a working supermajority. Of course, it's 72 members, doesn't have to be 72 Republicans. And of course, you're looking at the total number of people who are there on a given day for votes. So I don't know that that it's going to substantively change what we end up doing, but we'll see," said Hall.

Reives predicted Democrats would hold the veto line in the event it's necessary.

"This Democratic caucus is going to be probably the only Democratic caucus in the South that has the ability to support a governor's veto. It's going to be a lot of eyes out there and I don't know a whole lot of people who are going to take the position that, 'hey, I'm willing to give up my seat and sacrifice my seat so I can get a couple of trinkets from the Republicans in this particular situation,'" said Reives.

Reives is hopeful that new Republican leadership in the House, combined with a slightly larger presence will lead to bipartisan legislation.

"That session was the most productive session that any of us have been a part of in the last ten years, because in that session we were forced to talk to each other. My position is now we we have the opportunity to talk to each other. We have the opportunity to work for the good of the state, for the good of the people of the state," said Reives.

Based on unofficial results, Republicans won 31 Senate seats, maintaining their supermajority status. Currently, there are two seats within recount range. In Senate District 18, Republican Ashlee Bryan Adams holds a 38-vote lead (.03%) lead over Democrat Terrence Everitt, while Democrat Woodson Bradley holds a 27-vote lead (.02%) over Republican Stacie McGinn in Senate District 42.

"In 2010, we ushered in an era that an era of reform. 14 years ago, the voters sent a clear message. They wanted a state legislature that would be working for them. They supported things that were important for their families, things like low taxes, job creation, quality education and educational freedom. Now the voters are returning Republican majorities to the legislature for the eighth consecutive election," said Senate President Phil Berger.

In a statement, Governor Roy Cooper alluded to the party's success in breaking the supermajority status in the House, posting on X:

"The presidential results weren't what we wanted but in state races we beat back extremism and chose strong NC leaders. Josh Stein, Rachel Hunt, Jeff Jackson, Mo Green and Elaine Marshall will lead our state with a positive vision. And breaking the GOP supermajority in the state House will leverage good bills and help stop bad ones. We will never stop fighting for our country, our democracy and our freedoms."

Attorney General and Governor-elect Josh Stein released a statement on the House results, writing:

"Yesterday, North Carolinians sent a clear message that they believe we will go further when we go together, not as Democrats, Republicans or Independents, but as North Carolinians. The issues facing our state - rebuilding western North Carolina, creating good jobs, strengthening public schools, ensuring safe neighborhoods, and protecting personal freedoms - are not partisan issues; they are North Carolina issues. To build a brighter future for everyone in our state, we must come together across our differences and get to work. I'm ready to go."