People in Wake Forest remain at odds with developer looking to build near Joyner Park

Joyner Park visitors are worried the peace and serenity they're used to will be disrupted by a new housing project.

Joyner Park visitors are worried the peace and serenity they're used to will be disrupted by a new housing project.

Joyner Park visitors are worried the peace and serenity they're used to will be disrupted by a new housing project.

Joyner Park visitors are worried the peace and serenity they're used to will be disrupted by a new housing project.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Visitors to Joyner Park in Wake Forest are able to enjoy peace and serenity, but some people worry that a proposed housing development could soon disturb all of that.

The park sits along Harris Road, less than half a mile from Capital Boulevard. The land in question across the street from the park was originally inherited by a woman, now in her 60s. However, since 2023, the community has been vocal about their opposition to a proposed housing and mixed-use development that could go up on that land.

The Joyner-Harris Forest Conservation group has been gathering signatures by way of a petition to persuade the Town of Wake Forest and the developer, Church Street Company, to modify its plans.

"In the end I think it's going to be a compromise. I think we'd like to see more of the property preserved," said conservation founder Angela DiPaolo. "Right now their proposal is to preserve 20 acres to include apartments, townhomes, and mixed use. We'd really like to see them push that to 30-plus."

SEE ALSO | 'This is a park': Planned community in Wake Forest has neighbors concerned

Growth in Wake Forest has some people in the community upset about what's to come.

The proposal to preserve acreage comes after Church Street Company originally submitted plans that, according to them, weren't dense enough for the Town's community plan.

So, Church Street Company resent an updated proposal that called for 20 acres, made room for a park and optioned giving land back to the Town for use as they best see fit.

"I don't think the 30 acres is feasible," said George DeLoache with Church Street Company. "We need to do something that makes more sense economically than a 40-lot subdivision or else we would just do a 40-lot subdivision."

Meanwhile, residents would like to see the landscape of Joyner Park and the surrounding tree line remain unchanged.

"I would love to see some of the open green areas saved to make it kind of what we were looking for when we moved here," Amy Losew said.

Another woman commented, "Go up (Highway) 98 and look at all the houses being built there. Look at all the apartments around us that's been built. Still being built. All the homes! No! It's too much!"

Another member of the conservation group was inclined to agree with residents.

"This property in particular is challenging because people in Wake Forest feel like (Joyner Park) is a part of their identity," said Joncie Sarratt. "I hope he will rise to the occasion. I think that's a really cool feather for him to put in his cap going forward."

The Town's Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the area's future this fall.