Kitchen grease blamed for backup that closed Wake Forest's Joyner Park pond, trail

The pond and the nearby trail remain closed as crews work to clean up the water.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Wake Forest gave an update Monday on the presence of red algae in the Joyner Park pond.

Raleigh water crews found that the contamination was the result of a backed-up sewer line caused by kitchen grease.

Town officials said it could take a few days before the pond reopens.

Joyner Park visitors are urged to obey posted signs and avoid the affected areas.