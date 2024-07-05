In Apex and Cary, thousands gather for Fourth of July festivities: 'Just great to see'

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fourth of July festivities were held all across the region Thursday, including in Apex and Cary.

Apex held its Olde Fashioned Fourth of July and Cary held an event at the Koka Booth Amphitheater.

Many came to the free events, bringing chairs and coolers to hear music and be entertained.

Children decked out their bicycles and scooters in red, white and blue.

"It's just such a good feeling, being around everyone. Everyone's having a good time, and the kids love it," Danika Santiago said in Apex.

Firefighters broke out the fire hoses and started misting the crowd to provide relief from the sizzling heat.

Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert said about 10,000 people came together on Salem Street.

"If you can look around and see the excitement on the faces of kids and adults and everyone is just here together, enjoying the moment, celebrating the birthday of America," Gilbert said. "And it's just great to see as a mayor."

Back in Cary, an ice-cream-eating contest was held, and the North Carolina Symphony played leading up to the fireworks show.

