Fort Liberty soldier charged with firearms trafficking, including sale of two stolen firearms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Liberty soldier has been charged with firearms trafficking, the US Department of Justice said Monday.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging Kai Liam Nix, also known as Kai Brazelton, 20, with firearms trafficking, including the sale of two stolen firearms. Nix was also charged with making a false statement to the government.

Nix, an active-duty soldier, was arrested Thursday and made a first court appearance Monday.

According to the court documents, Nix lied on his Security Clearance Application Standard Form (SF) 86 when he claimed he had never been a member of a group dedicated to the use of violence or force to overthrow the U.S. Government. The DOJ did not give further details about Nix's alleged involvement with any domestic or foreign groups.

Nix was also charged with one count of dealing in firearms without a license and two counts of selling a stolen firearm.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.