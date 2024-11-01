Ken's Korny Corn Maze in Garner celebrates 25 years of 'cornfusion'

"We don't get lost, we just get 'cornfused'," Ken Walker said.

Ken's Korny Corn Maze celebrates 25 years of 'cornfusion' "We don't get lost, we just get 'cornfused'," Ken Walker said.

Ken's Korny Corn Maze celebrates 25 years of 'cornfusion' "We don't get lost, we just get 'cornfused'," Ken Walker said.

Ken's Korny Corn Maze celebrates 25 years of 'cornfusion' "We don't get lost, we just get 'cornfused'," Ken Walker said.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-mile stretch filled with twists, turns, zigs, and zags.

"We don't get lost, we just get 'cornfused'," Ken Walker said.

About 10,000 people visit Ken's Korny Corn Maze in Garner every year between September and November.

And being 'cornfused' is what it's all about even a quarter of a century later.

Nearly 30 years ago, Walker took a trip to Pennsylvania where he saw his first corn maze. As a third-generation farmer, he thought it would be a great way to get people to visit the Garner farm.

"We took about four acres in the same spot that it is now and planted corn. We started cutting out paths. My help and my father did not understand what I was doing," Walker said. "I asked my daddy, I said, 'Give me two or three years. This will work but I've got to educate people what a corn maze is."

He initially thought it would be a fad that would last 10 years, but, 2024 marks the farm's 25th year.

As its popularity grows, so does the Adventure Zone. From slides made from farming materials -- to animals and yard games -- there is something for everyone and something new every year.

"I enjoy seeing the smiles, the laughter of the kids playing. I hope I can continue on and grow it larger and larger," Walker said.

Continuing to grow but always maintaining the attraction that started it all.