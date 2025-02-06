Teen charged in Hillsborough double murder goes back before judge

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager charged in a double murder in Orange County went back before a judge on Thursday.

It was a probable cause hearing for 19-year-old Kenyon Cameron.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Zikera Wardlow and 20-year-old De'Anthony Morgan.

Authorities found the two fatally shot in December on a dead-end road in Hillsborough near Interstate 85.

The relationship between the suspect and those who were killed still isn't known.

Probable cause was found in the case, according to family members. It's not known when the next court date will be.

