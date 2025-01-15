Man charged with murder in December shooting of teen girl, man found dead in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police officers have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of two young people on Dec. 29.

Police said Monday that Kenyon Raishaun Cameron, 19, of Hillsborough was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Cameron was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a traffic stop on Orange Grove Road by the Hillsborough Police Department

He will be held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Back in December, officers responding to a report of a gunshot injury on Cardinal Drive found the two victims shot in a Dodge Charger at the end of the road.

The victims were later identified as 20-year-old De'Anthony Letrelle Morgan, of La Grange, and 16-year-old Zikera Wardlow, of Hillsborough.

Wardlow was a sophomore on the girl's basketball team at Discovery Charter School in Durham and had hopes of playing college basketball.

Zikera Wardlow played at Cedar Ridge High School before transferring to Durham's Discovery Charter School.

"She's an awesome girl. She had a career ahead of her," Sharin Murphy, a family friend told ABC11 in December. "She was on her way to do big things. She always out here playing basketball. She beats everyone on the court - male or female. She was just an all-around girl. Everybody around here loved her, that's why it's so shocking."

At Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, where Wardlow previously played, there was a moment of silence held followed by a heartfelt message from the girls' basketball head coach.

Family and friends remembered Wardlow as a daughter, a sister, and a friend to many, beloved by all who knew her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.