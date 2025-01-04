Friends, family remember 16-year-old killed in Hillsborough shooting: 'Always smiling'

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sixteen-year-old Zikera Wardlow was more than just a talented basketball player. Off the court, she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend to many, beloved by all who knew her.

"Just loving, caring, always smiling, playing basketball," Frances Chappell said. "She was just beautiful, talented, everybody loved her."

Her older sister remembered her before Friday night's game at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, where there was a moment of silence followed by a heartfelt message from the Girls' Basketball Head Coach.

"Zikera always had a smile on her face and was full of positivity," Megan Skouby said. "In many ways, she was no different than some of the girls standing here. She had big dreams to play college ball and would come to practice ready to work. That opportunity and more have been taken away from her. Zi, you are loved, you are missed, and in our hearts, you will always be part of the Red Wolf family."

Wardlow was on the junior varsity team as a freshman before she became a student at Discovery Charter School in Durham, where she also played basketball.

She was found shot dead alongside 20-year-old De'Anthony Morgan, who was a college student in Lenoir County, according to family members.

"She made many friends, and he was an athlete also," Chappell said. "We are grieving for his family as well."

It's unclear what the relationship was between the two, but the investigation is ongoing with the State Bureau of Investigation involved.

As of Friday evening, there is no new information on a possible suspect or motive in Monday's double shooting.

"We still have a lot of questions," Chappell said. "It's a lot going through everybody's head and we're angry, of course. But, you know, we're trying to be strong for her and just be a family."