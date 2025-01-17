Man charged in Hillsborough double murder makes first court appearance

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged with killing two young people in Orange County faced a judge for the first time Thursday.

Kenyon Raishaun Cameron, 19, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Zikera Wardlow and 20-year-old De'Anthony Morgan. He was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Authorities found the two fatally shot last month on a dead-end road in Hillsborough near Interstate 85.

At the hearing, ABC11 learned that Cameron and Wardlow both attended Cedar Ridge High School, though Cameron was three years older.

Wardlow had since transferred to Durham's Discovery Charter School.

Cameron was arrested and charged with threatening mass violence at the high school in December 2023 for what investigators called concerning social media posts.

Cameron appeared in court in front of a large turnout of family members, who urged him to stay quiet and only speak with his attorney.

He appeared briefly -- less than two minutes from start to finish -- and nodded his head yes when asked whether he understood the charges he faces. He was assigned a public defender and ordered held without bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 6 for a probable cause hearing.

Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman, who was not in court on Thursday spoke with ABC11 and called the situation an "unimaginable tragedy."

"We will be working with the families of these two victims to be sure that their voices are heard and give them, make sure they have the support that they need," Nieman said. "And we will do our duty to prosecute this case."

Despite the Cedar Ridge connection, ABC11 was working to learn whether Wardlow and Cameron knew each other and what the extent of their relationship was. ABC11 reached out to Hillsborough Police with questions but the department declined to share any additional information.

Though Cameron's family was present Thursday, there was no sign of family members for either of the victims. ABC11 reached out to them several times but so far, has not heard back.