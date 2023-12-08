Former student charged with making threats of mass violence toward Cedar Ridge High School

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man Thursday for making threats of mass violence toward Cedar Ridge High School.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities received multiple reports early this week about a single live feed social media threat. Officials were unable to find evidence of the post but kept investigating after receiving more emails, texts, and tips shared on the "See Something, Say Something" app.

The sheriff's office said that by Thursday afternoon, they had collected multiple social media posts made by former Cedar Ridge student, Kenyon Cameron, 18, that increased concern for the safety of the school community.

Cameron, of Chapel Hill, turned himself in at the magistrate's office Thursday afternoon. He was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

He was being held at the Orange County Detention Center under a secured bond. He will make a court appearance Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said an increased law enforcement presence will be at Cedar Ridge High School on Friday morning.

