Lee county man arrested following near hour long standoff

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man was arrested Thursday evening after a nearly hour-long standoff with deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Lee Morris, 41, was arrested for attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with a shooting that happened on Aug. 7 at Brown's Plant and Seeds on Hwy 258 North.

Deputies said just after 8 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team surrounded a home on Hwy 258 South. After a 40-minute stand-off between Morris and the response team, he was taken into custody.

"The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Detective Division has spent literally hundreds of hours on this case and I sincerely appreciate their hard work," Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said.