Drunken driver sentenced in 2022 Johnston County crash on NC 42 that left 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drunken driver involved in a crash that left one person dead and another injured in 2022 has been found guilty by a Johnston County jury.

Johnston County District Attorney Susan I. Doyle said Friday that Kevin Shawn Kelly was convicted Thursday in the crash that killed Jose Martin Ramirez Hernandez, 35. and left Ana Figueroa Hernandez, 43 at the time, with serious injuries.

Kelly, then 55, was found guilty of felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, and driving left of center.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 80 months in prison and a maximum of 118 months.

Kelly was originally also charged with second-degree murder.

"We're pleased with the outcome of the case and want to thank the jury for their time and patience throughout the matter," said Assistant District Attorney Skye Robertson, who helped prosecute the case. "State Troopers Corey Wilson and Dwight Braswell worked tirelessly to investigate this case; their diligent work allowed us to deliver justice to the Hernandez family. We are grateful to the Highway Patrol for their continued collaboration with our office and dedication to keeping our roads safe. Our deepest sympathies are with the Hernandez family and we hope that this verdict brings them some peace. Impaired driving is a preventable and dangerous crime that the Johnston County District Attorney's Office will continue to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

The DA's office said a blood test revealed that Kelly's blood-alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit in North Carolina.

The crash happened the night of Nov. 26, 2022, on NC Highway 42 in Johnston County.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.