Deadly head-on crash closes portion of NC 42 in Johnston County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash on NC 42 in Johnston County.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway 42 in Johnston County was shut down after a deadly head-on collision Saturday night.

The highway shut down from Lynch Road to Thanksgiving Fire Road near The Farm entertainment venue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim from that same vehicle was flown to WakeMed's trauma center.

The other driver involved was also taken to WakeMed.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.