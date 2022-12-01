Clayton man charged in fatal head-on crash in Johnston County

Highway 42 in Johnston County was shut down after a deadly head-on collision Saturday night.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State Highway Patrol has charged a man with murder in connection with a crash that left one person dead and on other injured on NC Highway 42 in Johnston County.

Officials say Kevin Shawn Kelly, 55, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Jose Ramirez-Hernandez, 35.

Highway Patrol was responded to calls about a wreck involving two vehicles just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 26. Officials say Kelly was traveling westbound in a Toyota Tundra when it crossed the centerline on NC Highway 42 and hit a Ford Explorer driven by Ramirez-Hernandez head on.

Ramirez-Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger, Anna Hernandez, 43, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kelly is also being charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving left of center.