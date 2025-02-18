Fayetteville police arrest man sought in January killing of another murder suspect

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Emone Anthony Tyrone Mcgougan was wanted in a May 2023 murder investigation.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Emone Anthony Tyrone Mcgougan was wanted in a May 2023 murder investigation.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Emone Anthony Tyrone Mcgougan was wanted in a May 2023 murder investigation.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Emone Anthony Tyrone Mcgougan was wanted in a May 2023 murder investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Tuesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide case from last month.

Khailil Johnson, 21, of Fayetteville, had been sought in the Jan. 29 death of Emone McGougan in the 300 block of Roundtree Drive.

McGougan had been wanted in another murder investigation from May 2023.

The Homicide Unit and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Johnson. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Johnson was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Featured video is from a previous report