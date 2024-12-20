Fayetteville's Kinlaw's Supermarket rises from ashes with holiday pop-up shop after devastating fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- When the family-run Kinlaw's Supermarket in Fayetteville burned to the ground earlier this fall, many thought the damage would mean celebrating the holidays without the local favorite. But the Kinlaw's team is stepping up to serve its loyal customers with a speedy comeback that some told ABC11 they didn't see coming.

As they work on a plan to rebuild, the family and the devoted team behind the brand are still keeping the business strong by opening a temporary pop-up shop. The shop is in the same lot as the original store that burned down for the holidays.

Customers said they couldn't get enough.

The customers make you feel like you're special. They really do. - Kendrick Whitley, Kinlaw's employee

"I come from Raeford here because the meats are so fresh. The prices are really good. It's like family when you come here," said Jermikkie Stephens, the owner of Tastefully Mae'd Catering.

Members of the Atkin family said they have been coming from Clinton for years for their usual order.

"The bundles are the best deal you can get -- anywhere," said Charles Atkin.

Kendrick Whitley said he's joyful to be back to work, and that watching the supermarket where he worked for 20 years burn down brought tears to his eyes. He said taking care of the customers is the best part of the job.

"The customers make you feel like you're special," Whitley said. "They really do."

This pop-up shop runs through the holidays, but the Kinlaws said they're still planning their full rebuild for 2025:

"We're back to doing business. We're not going to do it at the level we were doing it because we can't do it. But that's coming. But right now, we've still got a lot to show the public and they're waiting to see it. And they're showing up, they're here," Tom Kinlaw Sr. said.

Travis Kinlaw, his son, said, "We had to, to let the community know we're still here."

The message has been received.

"It shows they care about their customers but also their employees," said Eric Kraaier of Fayetteville. "(Tom Kinlaw Sr.) employs a lot of people, and it's good they're going to keep going."