South Plymouth Street and Sapona Road are closed to traffic until further notice.

Fire crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Fayetteville Saturday night.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a structure fire just after 10 p.m. at the Kinlaw's Supermarket at 1802 Sapona Road.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

South Plymouth Street and Sapona Road are closed to traffic until further notice.